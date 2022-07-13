Fusion Family Wealth LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 580.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,441 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,834,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 623,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 325,707 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. 6,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,949. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38.

