FY2022 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Lowered by Stifel Firstegy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $772.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,990,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,306 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 810,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 365,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

