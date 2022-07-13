FY2022 EPS Estimates for ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. Lowered by Leede Jones Gab (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 6th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.80). The consensus estimate for ProMIS Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for ProMIS Neurosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE PMN opened at C$8.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of C$62.17 million and a P/E ratio of -454.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 52-week low of C$7.65 and a 52-week high of C$12.22.

In related news, Director Eugene Warren Williams purchased 500,000 shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,285.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,503,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,093,335.62. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 545,309 shares of company stock worth $85,849.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

