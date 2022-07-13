G Squared Ascend I (NYSE:GSQD) Trading Down 0.1%

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 23,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 108,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get G Squared Ascend I alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 27,145 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,650,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 1,589.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 163,584 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,747,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G Squared Ascend I Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector primarily in software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, fintech/insurtech, new age media, and sustainability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.