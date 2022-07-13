Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 464,100 Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 464,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,000. Hudbay Minerals makes up approximately 0.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. 29,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

