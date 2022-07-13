Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Trims Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,659 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 9.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $66,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 812.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of CM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.89. 16,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,988. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

