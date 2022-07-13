Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 1,112.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.20) to €11.50 ($11.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 190,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,630. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -499.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,700.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

