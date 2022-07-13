GameCredits Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,142.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $7,142.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00027597 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00245352 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,364,735 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

