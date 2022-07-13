GAP (NYSE:GPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 225,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,103,248 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GAP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GAP by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 831,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 190,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

