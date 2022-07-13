GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 51,427 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

GB Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBLX)

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

