GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.26

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 126194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on GCM shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.24 target price on shares of GCM Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of C$337.27 million and a PE ratio of 9.31.

GCM Mining ( TSE:GCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$128.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GCM Mining Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. GCM Mining’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

In other GCM Mining news, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$221,000. Insiders have acquired a total of 256,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,917 in the last quarter.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

