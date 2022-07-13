Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Critical Comparison

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hyperfine alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Hyperfine and Getinge AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 2 0 3.00 Getinge AB (publ) 0 6 2 0 2.25

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 362.96%. Getinge AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $41.32, indicating a potential upside of 81.15%. Given Hyperfine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Getinge AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Getinge AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -59.73% -26.18% Getinge AB (publ) 10.66% 14.02% 7.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and Getinge AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 75.96 -$64.85 million N/A N/A Getinge AB (publ) $3.15 billion 1.84 $346.18 million $1.20 19.01

Getinge AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Volatility & Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getinge AB (publ) has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getinge AB (publ) beats Hyperfine on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products. The company also provides thoracic catheters, dry seal chest drain, mobile dry seal drain, dry and wet suction water seal chest drain, and chest drain valves; transitional accessories; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; endovascular products; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packing products; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; mechanical ventilation products; medical furniture; modular room systems; operating lights and tables; OR integration and management; patient flow management; patient transport; sterile supply management; sterilization; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion; transport & storage; trays & baskets; and vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Getinge AB (publ) was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.