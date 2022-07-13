GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 333 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $33,132,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $6,810,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 385.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $377.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.62. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

