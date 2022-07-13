GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $176.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

