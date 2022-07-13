GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 309 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

MKSI stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

