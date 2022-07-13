GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,174 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $21,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.79. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.