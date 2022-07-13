GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 491 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.98 and its 200 day moving average is $207.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.