GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.77 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.40. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.