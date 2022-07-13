GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $16.62 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 1.04% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

