GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $265.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.80. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

