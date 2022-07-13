GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.89 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 223,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.15.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $165.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.70 and its 200-day moving average is $171.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

