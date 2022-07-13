GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,582 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 118,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCV opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $71.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

