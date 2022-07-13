GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $385.87 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

