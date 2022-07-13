Gifto (GTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.76 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. Gifto has a market cap of $15.83 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gifto Coin Profile

GTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

