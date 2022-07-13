Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 131.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.8%.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Global Water Resources by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

