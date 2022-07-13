Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.36. Approximately 4,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 44,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45.
