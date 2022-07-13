Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Position Boosted by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 680,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. 530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,175. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

