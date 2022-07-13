GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Update

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the June 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GoGreen Investments stock remained flat at $$10.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. GoGreen Investments has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Get GoGreen Investments alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $6,733,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,930,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $4,519,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,973,000. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoGreen Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGreen Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.