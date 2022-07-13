Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.75–$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
GOL stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $570.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.99.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
