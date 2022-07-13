Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.75–$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GOL stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $570.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.99.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

