Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC owned about 0.47% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.79. The company had a trading volume of 191,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,586. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.73 and a one year high of $100.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.