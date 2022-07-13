Governor DAO (GDAO) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $397,887.27 and approximately $24,962.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

