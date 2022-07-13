Graco Inc. (GGG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on August 3rd

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Graco has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Graco has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Graco to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $58.43. 2,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.47. Graco has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Graco will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,510,000 after purchasing an additional 331,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 804,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Graco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 652,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $24,447,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

