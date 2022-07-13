Graco Inc. (GGG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on August 3rd

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Graco has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Graco has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graco to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.62. 3,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,025. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Graco by 24.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 47,701 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Graco by 17.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Graco by 42.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Graco by 20.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

