Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($15.46) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.77% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GFTU stock traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 748.10 ($8.90). The stock had a trading volume of 555,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,941. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 706.60 ($8.40) and a one year high of GBX 1,425 ($16.95). The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 869.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 856.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 999.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.

In other news, insider David Arnold sold 43,652 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.10), for a total transaction of £407,273.16 ($484,387.68).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

