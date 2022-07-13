Graham (NYSE:GHC) & Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Critical Review

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graham and Youdao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $3.19 billion 0.86 $352.08 million $67.44 8.33 Youdao $630.16 million 0.87 -$156.24 million ($0.97) -4.47

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graham, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 9.89% 6.18% 3.71% Youdao -15.57% N/A -35.60%

Volatility & Risk

Graham has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Graham and Youdao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Youdao 0 2 2 0 2.50

Youdao has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 228.34%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than Graham.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Graham shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Graham beats Youdao on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global. The company also offers training, test preparation, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three colleges, a business school, a higher education institution, and an online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social media management tools to connect newsrooms with their users, as well as produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com website. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine; and two French-language news magazine websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides social media marketing solutions; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products; cybersecurity training solutions; digital advertising services; and power charging and data systems, industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions, and electrical components and assemblies. The company also owns and operates 11 restaurants and entertainment venues; and engages in automobile dealerships business. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. It offers online knowledge tools, which include Youdao and other dictionaries and translation tools; learning services consisting of tutoring, fee-based premium, and other services; STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and other courses, such as China University MOOC; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Lamp, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; education digitalization solutions comprising technologies and solutions licensed to schools or enterprise customers, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, and Youdao Smart Cloud; and online marketing services. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses and NetEase Cloud Classroom, as well as technical support to the variable interest entities (VIEs). Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

