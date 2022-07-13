Granger Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.3% of Granger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,984,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 13,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.