Granger Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.3% of Granger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,984,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 13,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
