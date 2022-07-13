Graviton (GTON) Price Tops $1.91 on Top Exchanges

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Graviton has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00101307 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00170617 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars.

