Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,363. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on GBX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 46.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 80.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.