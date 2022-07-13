Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKD – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOKD)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBOKD)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.