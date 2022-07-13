Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.84

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and traded as high as $51.61. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 6,829 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Greene County Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25.

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,075 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $291,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

