GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) is Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. GSK comprises approximately 3.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of GSK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,377,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.11) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.69) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

GSK opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

