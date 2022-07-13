Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.40 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 64.25 ($0.76). 283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.76).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80.
About Gusbourne (LON:GUS)
Read More
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.