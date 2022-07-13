Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.40 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 64.25 ($0.76). 283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80.

About Gusbourne (LON:GUS)

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

