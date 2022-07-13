GYG (LON:GYG) Shares Down 1.5%

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.40). 2,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 63,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.40).

The firm has a market cap of £15.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.16.

In other GYG news, insider Richard King purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500 ($13,677.45).

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

