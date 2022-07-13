Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HVRRF. HSBC raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($190.00) to €180.00 ($180.00) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTC:HVRRF opened at $138.59 on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $138.59 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.29.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

