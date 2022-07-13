Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 568 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,190.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,214.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,352.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,082.78 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

