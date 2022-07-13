Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of REGENXBIO worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Profile (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.