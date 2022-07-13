Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,245 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 1.3% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.26.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.