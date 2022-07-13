Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 97.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 59,198 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.00. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

