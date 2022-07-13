Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after acquiring an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,781,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $224.60 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.