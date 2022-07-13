Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,407 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SEA by 84.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 48,497 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 18.0% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SEA by 63.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SEA by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SE. CICC Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

SEA stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

